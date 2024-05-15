Long-tail boats on a beach

Snorkeling and Scuba Diving to be Unavailable in Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

The Hat Noppharat Thara Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi has announced a temporary closure for snorkeling and scuba diving at many islands due to coral bleaching.

Thailand Closes Marine Parks to Combat Coral Bleaching

The announcement was issued on Monday (May 13th). The announcement will take effect from Thursday (May 16th) until further notice. The national park told the Phuket Express that after a survey in the national park area, there was evidence of an increase of severe coral bleaching around many islands.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

