Man Arrested for Posting Threatening Messages On X Against Thai PM Srettha Thavisin
BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – The Cyber Police have apprehended a man who posted defamatory and threatening messages against the Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Twitter no longer exists, it is now called X
The Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) hotline 1441 of the police found the individual’s posts on social media platform X, which were insulting and threatening, leading them to launch an investigation. One of the posts offered a reward for anyone who would kill the prime minister, accompanied by the prime minister’s image.
TNA