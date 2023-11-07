Man Arrested for Posting Threatening Messages On X Against Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – The Cyber Police have apprehended a man who posted defamatory and threatening messages against the Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Twitter no longer exists, it is now called X

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) hotline 1441 of the police found the individual’s posts on social media platform X, which were insulting and threatening, leading them to launch an investigation. One of the posts offered a reward for anyone who would kill the prime minister, accompanied by the prime minister’s image.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts