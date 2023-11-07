}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Chiang Mai Tourism Seeks Action Against Seasonal Smog

TN November 7, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Smoke haze in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Chiang Mai’s tourism leaders are calling for urgent government action to address the city’s hazardous smog problem as the peak season approaches. The group is advocating for the expedited passage of the Clean Air Act and the implementation of effective measures to mitigate pollution, particularly from agricultural practices.

Samut Prakan has the world’s 9th worst air quality

Tourism Council President Punlop Saejew has highlighted the complex nature of the PM2.5 haze issue, stressing the need for a collaborative approach involving incentives for compliance and penalties for violations within the proposed legislation. The council also suggests that the government should reward farmers who abstain from slash-and-burn techniques by supporting their crop production and finding alternative livelihoods for those who rely on forest burning for income.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

