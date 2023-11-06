Samut Prakan has the world’s 9th worst air quality

Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Samut Prakan has been ranked having the world’s 9th worst air quality. The place has not enjoyed a single day of good air quality in 12 months, according to House Fresh, a publication focused on air quality.

Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

House Fresh offers advice on how to tackle air pollutants in the home through how-to guides, product reviews, advice and original research on a variety of factors that affect indoor air quality.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

