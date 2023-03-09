Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World









CHIANG MAI, March 9 (TNA) – Chiang Mai was at one point the world’s worst polluted city Thursday with a USAQI of 174, according to a live ranking by IQAir.com

Levels of PM2.5 particulate matter in the air, shown on the website reached 100.7 microgrammes per cubic metre by 2 pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

