Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

March 9, 2023 TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: FredTC.




CHIANG MAI, March 9 (TNA) – Chiang Mai was at one point the world’s worst polluted city Thursday with a USAQI of 174, according to a live ranking by IQAir.com

Levels of PM2.5 particulate matter in the air, shown on the website reached 100.7 microgrammes per cubic metre by 2 pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

