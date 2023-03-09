Women’s rights groups in Bangkok push for legalisation of sex work









Women’s rights groups in Bangkok on Wednesday called for the decriminalisation of sex work in the country, along with a range of broader measures supporting women.

Making sex work legal would help ensure those working in the trade would be protected by labour rights, said the groups, which gathered near Government House to mark International Women’s Day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan

BANGKOK POST

