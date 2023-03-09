Women’s rights groups in Bangkok push for legalisation of sex work

March 9, 2023 TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bars in Nana Plaza entertainment complex in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




Women’s rights groups in Bangkok on Wednesday called for the decriminalisation of sex work in the country, along with a range of broader measures supporting women.

Making sex work legal would help ensure those working in the trade would be protected by labour rights, said the groups, which gathered near Government House to mark International Women’s Day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Khaosan Road at night

American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face

March 7, 2023 TN
Inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Customs Dept Seizes Heroin Worth Over 100 Million Baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport

March 7, 2023 TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol in Samut Prakan

March 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai student uniform shop near Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Chinese tourists warned not to embroider school names on student uniforms

March 9, 2023 TN
The Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism.

Thailand to Celebrate Holi Festival for the First Time

March 9, 2023 TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

March 9, 2023 TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Women’s rights groups in Bangkok push for legalisation of sex work

March 9, 2023 TN
Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.

Belgian Man Dies After Allegedly Slipping and Falling While Trying to Stop an Argument in Patong

March 9, 2023 TN