Belgian Man Dies After Allegedly Slipping and Falling While Trying to Stop an Argument in Patong
A Belgian man has died after he allegedly slipped and fell with his head making contact to the ground while he was trying to stop his friend who was arguing with a Thai man in Patong.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from the Patong Hospital that a 31-year-old Belgian man had been pronounced dead at the hospital (The Phuket Express is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification.).
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.