Belgian Man Dies After Allegedly Slipping and Falling While Trying to Stop an Argument in Patong

March 9, 2023 TN
Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.

Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Peregrine981 / Wikimedia Commons.




A Belgian man has died after he allegedly slipped and fell with his head making contact to the ground while he was trying to stop his friend who was arguing with a Thai man in Patong.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from the Patong Hospital that a 31-year-old Belgian man had been pronounced dead at the hospital (The Phuket Express is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification.).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

