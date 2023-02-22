Alleged South Korean Human Trafficker Arrested in Patttaya for Luring Thai Women into Prostitution

February 22, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup . Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Police nabbed a Korean man at a Pattaya luxurious condominium on charges of alleged human trafficking. The suspect allegedly lured several Thai women into working at his massage parlor in Bu San, South Korea where the victims were forced into prostitution, said police.

The suspect was only identified by police as Mr. Cho, 49. On Tuesday, February 21st, Pattaya Police, armed with an arrest warrant, swooped on the suspect at his luxurious condo located on Pattaya Third Road. He was accused of deceiving multiple Thai women into sex work at his massage parlor in South Korea.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



