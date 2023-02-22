Thai Cabinet Approves Delay on Imposing Euro 5 Emission Standard on New Vehicles
BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The cabinet approved the delay in imposing Euro 5 emission standard on newly manufactured vehicles, said deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
The delay is made from the year 2021 to January 1, 2024 due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has hindered private sector’s manufacturing plan and their compliance with the enforcement of Euro 5 emission standard in 2021.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
