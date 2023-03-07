Chiang Mai, Bangkok Ranked Among Top Ten Most Polluted Cities

Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts. Photo: Chainwit.









BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – Chiang Mai and Bangkok were ranked sixth and ninth most polluted cities in the world for air quality respectively on Tuesday morning, according to Iqair.com

Chiang Mai was reported with a US AQI of 184 and Bangkok with 176 as of 10 am.

Chiang Mai was shrouded by smog from forest fires with low visibility. A total of 87 hotspots were detected in the province on Monday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





