Chiang Mai, Bangkok Ranked Among Top Ten Most Polluted Cities
BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – Chiang Mai and Bangkok were ranked sixth and ninth most polluted cities in the world for air quality respectively on Tuesday morning, according to Iqair.com
Chiang Mai was reported with a US AQI of 184 and Bangkok with 176 as of 10 am.
Chiang Mai was shrouded by smog from forest fires with low visibility. A total of 87 hotspots were detected in the province on Monday.
