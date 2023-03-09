Thailand to Celebrate Holi Festival for the First Time

The Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism. Photo: Arpit Jaketia / Pexels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is set to celebrate the popular Hindu festival of Holi for the first time this year. The festival, also known as the festival of colors, is celebrated worldwide by Hindus and marks the arrival of spring. It also has mythological significance as it commemorates the divine love of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna, and the triumph of good over evil.

The traditional celebration involves smearing colored powder made from the leaves or flowers of various plants such as neem, turmeric, saffron, and bael, on each other’s faces or pouring colored water. However, in modern times, colored flour mixed with food coloring is used.

In Bangkok, the Holi festival will take place on March 12, from 1-10 pm at Bangkok World, located around the Siam Amazing Park entrance. The event will feature full Bollywood-style shows by famous Bollywood singers, actors, and DJs in Thailand.

