Thailand Trials 4 AM Closures for Nightlife to Boost Tourism

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is set to test extended hours for entertainment venues in four provinces as part of a pilot project to boost tourism revenue. The initiative, scheduled to commence on December 15, will allow nightspots in selected tourist-heavy cities across the Central, East, South, and Northern regions to operate until 4 a.m.

The decision was confirmed during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House, with key figures such as Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and provincial governors in attendance.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee

National News Bureau of Thailand

