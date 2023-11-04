Entertainment Venues in Thailand to Open Until 4 AM Starting December 15
BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with various parties to discuss extending the operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues until 4 AM, starting from December 15.
Pattaya Authorities Hold Public Hearing on Extending Bar Closing Hours to 4 AM
They are preparing to designate specific zones and amend related regulations with the hope of boosting the economy and tourism.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA