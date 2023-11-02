Pattaya Authorities Hold Public Hearing on Extending Bar Closing Hours to 4 AM
A group of business operators in Pattaya met with law enforcement officials to discuss extending the legal operating hours of nighttime businesses to 4 AM in a bid to boost tourism revenue.
Thai Cabinet Approves Extended Bar Hours
The meeting, which took place on November 1st, was attended by Pol. Maj. Gen. Nanthawut Suwanlaong, Deputy Commander of Region 2 Police, Pol. Col. Thanapong Phothiti, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, Mr. Pharadon Chainaporn, Banglamung District Secretary and relevant officers from nearby police stations including Banglamung, Nongprue, and Sri Racha; and business operators in the Pattaya area.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News