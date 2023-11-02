Two Motorbike Riders Amazingly Survive After Sedan Loses Control in Phuket
Two motorbike riders have escaped from any injury after a sedan lost control in front of them before slamming into a power pole in Rawai, Mueang Phuket.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident in the early morning earlier this week on the Wiset Road. The first responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged sedan that had crashed into a power pole on the roadside. A unidentified driver who had sustained various injuries was taken to a local hospital.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
