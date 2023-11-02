Two Motorbike Riders Amazingly Survive After Sedan Loses Control in Phuket

Two motorbike riders have escaped from any injury after a sedan lost control in front of them before slamming into a power pole in Rawai, Mueang Phuket.

German and South Korean Tourists Injured in Pattaya Motorbike Collision

Emergency responders were notified of the accident in the early morning earlier this week on the Wiset Road. The first responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged sedan that had crashed into a power pole on the roadside. A unidentified driver who had sustained various injuries was taken to a local hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts