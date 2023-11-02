}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai Authorities Record Over 22 Million Tourists So Far in 2023, Expect Busy High Season

TN November 2, 2023 0
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Luggage, baggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.

On October 31st, 2023, the Economics Tourism and Sports Division and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports publicly revealed statistics on foreign tourists visiting Thailand from January 1st to October 29th, 2023, with more than 22,064,968 tourists recorded.

Visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan from November 10

The top 5 countries visiting Thailand were Malaysia with 3,619,930 people, China with 2,765,906 people, South Korea with 1,313,117 people, India with 1,296,032 people, and Russia with 1,089,988 people respectively.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

