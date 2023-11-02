Thai Authorities Record Over 22 Million Tourists So Far in 2023, Expect Busy High Season

On October 31st, 2023, the Economics Tourism and Sports Division and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports publicly revealed statistics on foreign tourists visiting Thailand from January 1st to October 29th, 2023, with more than 22,064,968 tourists recorded.

Visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan from November 10

The top 5 countries visiting Thailand were Malaysia with 3,619,930 people, China with 2,765,906 people, South Korea with 1,313,117 people, India with 1,296,032 people, and Russia with 1,089,988 people respectively.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

