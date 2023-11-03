Another Thai Taken Hostage by Hamas

Homes destroyed by an Israeli attack on Gaza. Photo: Physicians for Human Rights - Israel / flickr.

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – An additional Thai worker was taken hostage by Hamas, raising the number of Thai nationals held captive to 23, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the status of Thai citizens affected in Israel (as of Nov 2). The total number of fatalities is now 32, with 19 people injured, including 4 who are still being treated in hospitals. In addition, one more Thai citizen has been held captive.

TNA

