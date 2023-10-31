Visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan from November 10

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to exempt tourists from India and Taiwan from requiring an entry visa to say in Thailand for up to 30 days, effective from November 10 until May 10.

Currently, arrivals from 59 countries can enter Thailand without an entry visa. Recently, the cabinet agreed to grant visa exemptions for tourists from China and Kazakhstan, for a temporary period, to boost tourism during the final quarter of the year, after Chinese arrivals dropped below target, mostly due to concerns for safety, fanned by Chinese social media, and an economic slowdown in China.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

