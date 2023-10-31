Thai Cabinet Cuts Gasohol 91 Price by 2.50 Bt/Litre

Mini pump gas station with gasoline 91 and 95.

Mini pump gas station with gasohol 91 and 95. Photo: Mikhail Esteves / flickr.

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – The Thai Cabinet has given the green light to reduce the retail price of Gasohol 91 by 2.50 baht per liter for a period of three months, starting from November 7.

Thai Cabinet Approves Reduction of 2.50 Baht in Gasohol 91 Price

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Peeraphan Salirathaviphak said the government’s approach to reduce the gasoline prices includes reduction of the excise tax for gasoline by 1 baht per liter, down from the current rate of 6.50 baht per liter.

