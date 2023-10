BANGKOK, Oct 24 (TNA) – The Thai Cabinet has given its approval to reduce the retail price of gasohol 91 by 2.50 baht per litre as proposed by the Ministry of Energy for a period of three months.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga made this announcement via a Facebook post.

