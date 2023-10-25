Alcohol Sales Banned for End of Buddhist Lent This Upcoming Sunday
The end of Buddhist Lent this year will be on Sunday, October 29th when alcohol sales will be banned nationwide for 24 hours.
Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days
The End of Buddhist Lent also called “Awk Phansa” in Thai falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon. The day marks the end of the rainy season for monks who will end their three-month retreats.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational