Rising PM2.5 Levels Prompt Health Alert in Bangkok and Its Vicinity

BANGKOK (NNT) – An increase in PM2.5 particulate matter has been noted in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces. The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued an air quality alert for 25 October.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

The elevated levels are attributed to a high-pressure system moving over the northeastern and central regions of Thailand. This system is causing stagnant air conditions and weak wind speeds, inhibiting the dispersion of pollutants for the next two days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sarut Cotasin,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

