Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables. Photo: Pxfuel.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the government have vowed to tackle air pollution, saying vehicle emissions account for 70% of the ultra-fine PM2.5 dust in the capital and urgent measures are needed to curb them.

Excessive levels of PM2.5 dust detected in 28 areas of Bangkok on Monday

The average level of PM2.5 in Bangkok was 39.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Friday. But up to 48 zones in the capital were assigned the orange colour code, indicating that dust pollution is at risk of affecting people’s health, according to data posted on AirBKK, the BMA’s air quality control centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Busy street in Nonthaburi

Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

TN October 20, 2023 0
Pollution in Thailand. Smoke haze on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Air Pollution Warning for Bangkok

TN October 19, 2023 0
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Vegetarian Festival Draws Crowds in Bangkok’s Yaowarat

TN October 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Girls at a karaoke bar in Thailand

Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

TN October 20, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Elderly British Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

TN October 20, 2023 0
Busy street in Nonthaburi

Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

TN October 20, 2023 0
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0