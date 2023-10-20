Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the government have vowed to tackle air pollution, saying vehicle emissions account for 70% of the ultra-fine PM2.5 dust in the capital and urgent measures are needed to curb them.

Excessive levels of PM2.5 dust detected in 28 areas of Bangkok on Monday

The average level of PM2.5 in Bangkok was 39.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Friday. But up to 48 zones in the capital were assigned the orange colour code, indicating that dust pollution is at risk of affecting people’s health, according to data posted on AirBKK, the BMA’s air quality control centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

