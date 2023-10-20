Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

Girls at a nightclub in Thailand. Photo: Kay Chernush for the U.S. State Department.

On October 19th, 2023, the Anti Trafficking In Person Division (ATPD) team was dispatched to capture two alleged human traffickers at a karaoke shop in Tha Li, Loei.

Pattaya Police Bust Unlicensed Karaoke Shop, Arrest Several Illegal Burmese Employees

The alleged couple, the owners of the shop, were later publicly identified only as Mr. Prayat, 47-years-old and Mrs. Keng, 41-years-old and face charges of human trafficking, arranging prostitution, and other charges.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts