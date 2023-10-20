Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

Girls at a karaoke bar in Thailand

Girls at a nightclub in Thailand. Photo: Kay Chernush for the U.S. State Department.

On October 19th, 2023, the Anti Trafficking In Person Division (ATPD) team was dispatched to capture two alleged human traffickers at a karaoke shop in Tha Li, Loei.

The alleged couple, the owners of the shop, were later publicly identified only as Mr. Prayat, 47-years-old and Mrs. Keng, 41-years-old and face charges of human trafficking, arranging prostitution, and other charges.

