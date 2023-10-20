Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop
On October 19th, 2023, the Anti Trafficking In Person Division (ATPD) team was dispatched to capture two alleged human traffickers at a karaoke shop in Tha Li, Loei.
The alleged couple, the owners of the shop, were later publicly identified only as Mr. Prayat, 47-years-old and Mrs. Keng, 41-years-old and face charges of human trafficking, arranging prostitution, and other charges.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
