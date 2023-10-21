Royal Thai Navy to switch from a Chinese submarine to a frigate: Defence Minister
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has decided to switch from procuring a submarine from China to a frigate, estimated to cost 17 billion baht compared to the S26T Yuan-class submarine’s price tag of 13.5 billion, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said today (Friday).
RTN clarifies on Chinese submarine deal
Thailand had agreed to procure two S26T Yuan-class submarines, to be equipped with German-made engines, from China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSOC).
By Thai PBS World