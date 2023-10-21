Royal Thai Navy to switch from a Chinese submarine to a frigate: Defence Minister

The Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong (FFG 456). Photo: U.S Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alex Mabini/Released.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has decided to switch from procuring a submarine from China to a frigate, estimated to cost 17 billion baht compared to the S26T Yuan-class submarine’s price tag of 13.5 billion, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said today (Friday).

RTN clarifies on Chinese submarine deal

Thailand had agreed to procure two S26T Yuan-class submarines, to be equipped with German-made engines, from China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSOC).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts