Royal Thai Navy to switch from a Chinese submarine to a frigate: Defence Minister

TN October 21, 2023 0
Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong

The Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong (FFG 456). Photo: U.S Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alex Mabini/Released.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has decided to switch from procuring a submarine from China to a frigate, estimated to cost 17 billion baht compared to the S26T Yuan-class submarine’s price tag of 13.5 billion, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said today (Friday).

RTN clarifies on Chinese submarine deal

Thailand had agreed to procure two S26T Yuan-class submarines, to be equipped with German-made engines, from China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSOC).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong

