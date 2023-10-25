Thai Government Approves Four-Day New Year Public Holidays

TN October 25, 2023 0
New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok. Photo: Nik Prachanart. CC BY 2.0.

The Thai cabinet announced four New Year public holidays today (Tuesday), from December 29 through January 1, 2024, said Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd

For the following New Year, he said that the cabinet approved a proposal to include Monday December 30 as an extra day off, increasing public holidays to five days, from December 28 through January 1st, 2025.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

TN October 27, 2023 0
Pattaya Airways turboprop airplane.

New Pattaya Airways and Four Other Airlines to Start Flying Soon

TN October 27, 2023 0
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

TN October 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

TN October 27, 2023 0
Pattaya Airways turboprop airplane.

New Pattaya Airways and Four Other Airlines to Start Flying Soon

TN October 27, 2023 0
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

TN October 27, 2023 0
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Eight suspects of Nigerian-led drug network arrested in Bangkok and surrounding provinces

TN October 27, 2023 0
Thai Police BMW 5 car

Wanted New Zealander Arrested in Phuket After 15 Year Absence

TN October 27, 2023 0