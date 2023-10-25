Thai Government Approves Four-Day New Year Public Holidays
The Thai cabinet announced four New Year public holidays today (Tuesday), from December 29 through January 1, 2024, said Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general of the Office of the Prime Minister.
Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd
For the following New Year, he said that the cabinet approved a proposal to include Monday December 30 as an extra day off, increasing public holidays to five days, from December 28 through January 1st, 2025.
Source: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World