Thailand Seeks Support from Qatar, Egypt for Hamas Talks on Hostage Release

TN October 30, 2023 0
Night view of Doha Skyline in Qatar.

Night view of Doha Skyline in Qatar. Photo: Y Nakanishi / flickr.

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara would today travel to Qatar and Egypt to discuss negotiations with Hamas to release Thai nationals taken hostage in the midst of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Thai Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Hamas hostages

During his mission from Oct 31 to Nov 2, the Thai minister is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on October 31, in Doha, and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt on November 1 in Cairo.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

