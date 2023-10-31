US citizen found dead with stab wounds at Phuket hotel

PHUKET: A Costa Rican-American man was found dead in his room with stab wounds at a hotel in Thalang district on Monday, according to local police.

Pol Capt Warawut Sensop, an investigator with the Choeng Thalay Police Station, said the body of a 35-year-old man, identified from his two passports as Daniel James Artus Jerez, was found at 9.40am inside the hotel on Bangtao Beach in tambon Choeng Thalay.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

