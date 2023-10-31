Belgian Expat Allegedly Brutalized by Thai Man in Chonburi Road Rage Incident

A 70-year-old Belgian expat was allegedly brutalized in a road rage incident involving a Thai man in Chonburi province. The incident was partially fueled by a language barrier and misunderstanding between the two parties.

The 70-year-old expatriate, Danny, who has been living in Thailand for 20 years, and his 50-year-old Thai wife, Panisara, sought assistance from the non-profit organization ‘Sai Mai Tong Rod’ to pursue legal action against a Thai citizen who appeared to have attacked Mr. Danny on the road in Chonburi province.

According to a video that Panisara gave to Thai national media which was aired on several major stations, including Channel 3 news, Mr. Danny in an orange shirt appeared to be verbally arguing with an unidentified Thai man in a white shirt. The former was then heard saying “You are wrong!” in English.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

