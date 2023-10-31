Belgian Expat Allegedly Brutalized by Thai Man in Chonburi Road Rage Incident

TN October 31, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

A 70-year-old Belgian expat was allegedly brutalized in a road rage incident involving a Thai man in Chonburi province. The incident was partially fueled by a language barrier and misunderstanding between the two parties.

Foreign Man Destroys Side Mirrors of Minivan During Road Rage Incident in Phuket

The 70-year-old expatriate, Danny, who has been living in Thailand for 20 years, and his 50-year-old Thai wife, Panisara, sought assistance from the non-profit organization ‘Sai Mai Tong Rod’ to pursue legal action against a Thai citizen who appeared to have attacked Mr. Danny on the road in Chonburi province.

According to a video that Panisara gave to Thai national media which was aired on several major stations, including Channel 3 news, Mr. Danny in an orange shirt appeared to be verbally arguing with an unidentified Thai man in a white shirt. The former was then heard saying “You are wrong!” in English.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Firefighters after extinguish a fire in a house

Panicked Guests Flee Pattaya Hotel Fire

TN October 30, 2023 0
Pattaya Bikini Beach Race.

4,000 People from 30 Countries Attend Successful Pattaya Bikini Beach Race

TN October 29, 2023 0
Koh Loy in Sri Racha, Chonburi.

New Section of Sri Racha Floating Bridge Opens to Boost Koh Loi’s Tourism

TN October 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Heavy Rains Cause Major Flooding in Korat

TN October 31, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Belgian Expat Allegedly Brutalized by Thai Man in Chonburi Road Rage Incident

TN October 31, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

US citizen found dead with stab wounds at Phuket hotel

TN October 31, 2023 0
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan from November 10

TN October 31, 2023 0
Mini pump gas station with gasoline 91 and 95.

Thai Cabinet Cuts Gasohol 91 Price by 2.50 Bt/Litre

TN October 31, 2023 0