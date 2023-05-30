Foreign Man Destroys Side Mirrors of Minivan During Road Rage Incident in Phuket

A foreign male driver has destroyed a side mirror of a minivan during an alleged road rage incident in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.

The minivan driver, Mr. Monnapan Makarapan, told the Phuket Express that he filed a report to the Chalong Police on Monday (May 29th). He told police that there was a road rage incident with his minivan and a sedan whose driver was a male Caucasian foreigner.

