Four Foreign Tourists Injured after Two Minivans Collide in Patong









Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 11:35 A.M. on Thursday (March 23rd) on Phra Baramee Road near Kalim Soi 9 in Patong.

They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find two damaged minivans on the road. Four foreign tourists, three women and one man, and a male minivan driver had sustained injuries. They were taken to the Patong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

