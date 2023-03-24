Four Foreign Tourists Injured after Two Minivans Collide in Patong

March 24, 2023 TN
Toyota Hiace Minivan in Thailand. Image: Two hundred percent.




Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 11:35 A.M. on Thursday (March 23rd) on Phra Baramee Road near Kalim Soi 9 in Patong.

They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find two damaged minivans on the road. Four foreign tourists, three women and one man, and a male minivan driver had sustained injuries. They were taken to the Patong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



