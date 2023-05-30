Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry









BANGKOK (NNT) – Dengue fever is considered a dangerous disease commonly found in the rainy season. The Ministry of Public Health has announced the number of dengue fever cases this year could reach a 3-year high, while instructing local agencies to cut down on the breeding cycle of mosquitoes, which are carriers of this disease.

Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health has alerted the general public that the number of dengue fever cases in Thailand this year could be the highest in three years, given the number of cases reported up to this point.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of Public Health, revealed there have so far been 16,650 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of this year, which is many times higher than the previous year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

