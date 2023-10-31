Heavy Rains Cause Major Flooding in Korat
On October 30th, 2023, drizzling and heavy rains from 2:00 AM until late at night caused standing floods in the Mueang area, Nakhon Ratchasima.
Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday
In the Nakhon Ratchasima urban area, standing floods overflowed Mueang road surfaces, public places, and residences causing trouble to locals, drivers, and passersby.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!