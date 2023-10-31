Heavy Rains Cause Major Flooding in Korat

TN October 31, 2023 0
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood in Chakkarat District in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Napast.

On October 30th, 2023, drizzling and heavy rains from 2:00 AM until late at night caused standing floods in the Mueang area, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday

In the Nakhon Ratchasima urban area, standing floods overflowed Mueang road surfaces, public places, and residences causing trouble to locals, drivers, and passersby.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Driver Severely Injured, 29 Passengers Escape Serious Injuries After Bus Overturns in Khon Kaen

TN October 29, 2023 0
A market in Surin.

Fire destroys 300 shops at Surin border market

TN October 28, 2023 0
Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et

Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine

TN October 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Heavy Rains Cause Major Flooding in Korat

TN October 31, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Belgian Expat Allegedly Brutalized by Thai Man in Chonburi Road Rage Incident

TN October 31, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

US citizen found dead with stab wounds at Phuket hotel

TN October 31, 2023 0
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan from November 10

TN October 31, 2023 0
Mini pump gas station with gasoline 91 and 95.

Thai Cabinet Cuts Gasohol 91 Price by 2.50 Bt/Litre

TN October 31, 2023 0