A fire at a famous hotel in the heart of Pattaya early on Monday, October 30th, sent many guests, most of them were Indian tourists, fleeing for their lives.

Fire destroys 300 shops at Surin border market

The fire started at about 6 AM yesterday at a well-known hotel (name withheld pending an investigation) located on Soi 4 in Central Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts