Fire destroys 300 shops at Surin border market

A market in Surin.

A market in Surin. Photo: Tim Parkinson / flickr.

A fire raged through the Chong Chom border market in Kap Choeng district of Surin late on Friday night, destroying more than 300 shops. No casualties were reported.

Singer’s Fire Stunt at Chiang Mai Concert Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

More than 10 fire trucks, firefighters and rescue teams from the border district and nearby areas were deployed to combat the fire that broke out at the market in tambon Dan about 9.40pm on Friday.

