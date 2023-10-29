4,000 People from 30 Countries Attend Successful Pattaya Bikini Beach Race

The coastal city of Pattaya witnessed a spectacular event as over 4,000 enthusiastic runners from 30 different countries gathered along the picturesque shores for the ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’.

The event, held on October 28th, 2023, marked the seventh consecutive year of this sizzling beachside race, organized by Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Central Pattaya shopping center.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

