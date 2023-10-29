4,000 People from 30 Countries Attend Successful Pattaya Bikini Beach Race
The coastal city of Pattaya witnessed a spectacular event as over 4,000 enthusiastic runners from 30 different countries gathered along the picturesque shores for the ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’.
3,000 people set to join Pattaya Bikini Beach Race on October 29th
The event, held on October 28th, 2023, marked the seventh consecutive year of this sizzling beachside race, organized by Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Central Pattaya shopping center.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!