October 12, 2022

3,000 people set to join Pattaya Bikini Beach Race on October 29th

Pattaya beach

Pattaya beach. Photo: Jeromecole.




Pattaya authorities expect to see over 3,000 runners participate in the upcoming Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2022.

Fit or not, if you are in Pattaya or anywhere in Thailand or just planning to visit, you are more than welcome to attend this hottest running event that will take place on the beach in front of Central Pattaya on October 29th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



