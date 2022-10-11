3,000 people set to join Pattaya Bikini Beach Race on October 29th
Pattaya authorities expect to see over 3,000 runners participate in the upcoming Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2022.
Fit or not, if you are in Pattaya or anywhere in Thailand or just planning to visit, you are more than welcome to attend this hottest running event that will take place on the beach in front of Central Pattaya on October 29th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.