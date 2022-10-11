October 12, 2022

COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks off for Children Aged 6 Months to 4 Years

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged six months to four years.

The Pfizer vaccine passed the quality control checks, carried out by the Department of Medical Science and was delivered to all public health offices for local distribution.

