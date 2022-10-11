Prayut Orders Anti-Drug Crackdown Nationwide
BANGKOK, Oct 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all relevant agencies to seriously tackle narcotics and bring drug addicts to rehabilitation.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut ordered police to actively and continuously suppress all parties involved in illicit drug business to boost public confidence.
