Bangkok’s CCTV Network to Be Integrated









BANGKOK, Oct 10 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will integrate CCTV networks throughout the capital to promote public safety after a street cleaner was fatally hit by a car.

Announcing the project, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that the City Hall was aware of the importance of the project after the death of Somsri Yimchalaem, a street cleaner of Saphan Sung district, who was hit by a car on Oct 9.

TNA

