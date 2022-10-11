October 12, 2022

Bangkok’s CCTV Network to Be Integrated

Robbery caught on CCTV

Robbery caught on CCTV. Photo: Youtube.




BANGKOK, Oct 10 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will integrate CCTV networks throughout the capital to promote public safety after a street cleaner was fatally hit by a car.

Announcing the project, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that the City Hall was aware of the importance of the project after the death of Somsri Yimchalaem, a street cleaner of Saphan Sung district, who was hit by a car on Oct 9.

