Siam Paragon Mall shooting suspect charged with premeditated murder
Five criminal charges, including premeditated murder, have been filed against the 14-year-old male suspect in the shooting spree at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday (Tuesday).
14-year-old boy kills three people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok
The other charges are attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying firearms in public without permission and discharging a firearm in public.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World