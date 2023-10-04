Siam Paragon Mall shooting suspect charged with premeditated murder

Five criminal charges, including premeditated murder, have been filed against the 14-year-old male suspect in the shooting spree at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday (Tuesday).

14-year-old boy kills three people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

The other charges are attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying firearms in public without permission and discharging a firearm in public.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts