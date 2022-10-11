October 12, 2022

General Prawit orders swift assistance for flood victims

18 hours ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Government officials today met on water resources management. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered all agencies to urgently help affected communities in all flood-hit areas and to accelerate their efforts to mitigate the situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today urged all related agencies to expedite their flood mitigation efforts and quickly restore the situation, while ensuring proper management of reservoirs that currently hold water at 80% capacity or above. His instruction was made at a meeting of the Office of the National Water Resources’ (ONWR) administrative subcommittee on water resources management.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

Leave a Reply

