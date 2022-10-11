General Prawit orders swift assistance for flood victims









BANGKOK (NNT) – Government officials today met on water resources management. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered all agencies to urgently help affected communities in all flood-hit areas and to accelerate their efforts to mitigate the situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today urged all related agencies to expedite their flood mitigation efforts and quickly restore the situation, while ensuring proper management of reservoirs that currently hold water at 80% capacity or above. His instruction was made at a meeting of the Office of the National Water Resources’ (ONWR) administrative subcommittee on water resources management.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

