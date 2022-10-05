Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs









BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – Flooding remained critical in many provinces of the Northeast because water exceeded the capacities of many reservoirs in the region.

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, the reservoir of the Lam Takhong dam in Si Khiu district held 324 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 103% of its capacity of 314 million cubic meters. The biggest reservoir of the province was discharging 400,000 cubic meters of water a day.

TNA

