October 5, 2022

Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs

58 mins ago TN
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood in Chakkarat District in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Napast.




BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – Flooding remained critical in many provinces of the Northeast because water exceeded the capacities of many reservoirs in the region.

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, the reservoir of the Lam Takhong dam in Si Khiu district held 324 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 103% of its capacity of 314 million cubic meters. The biggest reservoir of the province was discharging 400,000 cubic meters of water a day.

