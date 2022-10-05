October 5, 2022

Bangkok urges residents to work from home as city battles heavy rains

1 hour ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Floods cause traffic snarls in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok city hall is encouraging offices to allow their workers to work from home this week to avoid the risk of flooding and traffic congestion due to heavy rainfall.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) today provided an update on its efforts to mitigate flooding, as many parts of the city were heavily inundated. The city is now asking offices to allow their employees to work from home throughout the remainder of the week or let their workers leave the office earlier than usual.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

