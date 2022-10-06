October 6, 2022

Retired teacher detained for allegedly procuring underage girls for prostitution in Kalasin

4 hours ago TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: Marshall Astor.




Police from Thailand’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) have arrested a retired teacher, who is accused of procuring young girls for local politicians and officials in the north-eastern province of Kalasin.

Five men, including a former school director, are also being held in custody for allegedly buying sexual services through the 67-year-old alleged procurer.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs

23 hours ago TN
Thailand floods in November 2011

Chaiyaphum Hit by Worst Flood in 50 Years

3 days ago TN
Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light in Korat, kills new graduate

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Vehicles driving on a street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat reportedly drank Thai whisky for two days before causing a public nuisance

4 hours ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Kindergarten massacre in Thailand: Ex-cop kills at least 35 people, including 24 children, his wife and son

4 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

German man crashes his sedan into three motorcycles and a stationary car in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Retired teacher detained for allegedly procuring underage girls for prostitution in Kalasin

4 hours ago TN
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs

23 hours ago TN