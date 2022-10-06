Retired teacher detained for allegedly procuring underage girls for prostitution in Kalasin









Police from Thailand’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) have arrested a retired teacher, who is accused of procuring young girls for local politicians and officials in the north-eastern province of Kalasin.

Five men, including a former school director, are also being held in custody for allegedly buying sexual services through the 67-year-old alleged procurer.

By Thai PBS World

