October 6, 2022

German man crashes his sedan into three motorcycles and a stationary car in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya. Photo: Milei Vencel.




A German man reportedly collided his sedan with three motorcycles and a stationary vehicle in Pattaya.

Pattaya police traveled to the accident scene on Soi Buakhao to check on a German driver who reportedly crashed his white Mazda sedan into another sedan last night, October 5th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



