Foreigners Banned from Thailand for Life after Attacking Phuket Immigration Officers

TN October 29, 2023
Toyota Highway Police car in Phuket.

Toyota Highway Police car in Thailand. Photo: Phuketian.S / flickr.

Multiple foreigners have been given a lifetime ban after an incident that saw several Immigration officers injured when the foreigners attempted to stop Immigration officers from serving a search warrant on a property to look for and arrest a wanted Indian national.

Two Immigration Officers Injured While Trying to Arrest Wanted Indian Man in Phuket

The Phuket Immigration Chief Colonel Tanet Sukchai told the Phuket Express that after the incident at the villa, they have taken legal action against multiple foreigners and withdrawn their permission to stay in Thailand as well as blacklisted them (Lifetime ban from entering the country).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

