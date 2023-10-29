Driver Severely Injured, 29 Passengers Escape Serious Injuries After Bus Overturns in Khon Kaen

Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Toyota Commuter 3.0 Ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Chanokchon - CC BY-SA 4.0.

A driver has sustained lung damage and broken both of his legs while 29 passengers escaped serious injuries after a bus overturned in Mueang Khon Kaen.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Saturday (October 28th) on the bypass road near the Non Rueang Intersection in Baan Kor sub-district. The first responders arrived at the scene to find the overturned passenger bus ‘Kanchanaburi – Nong Khai’ in the middle of the road.

