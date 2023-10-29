Driver Severely Injured, 29 Passengers Escape Serious Injuries After Bus Overturns in Khon Kaen
A driver has sustained lung damage and broken both of his legs while 29 passengers escaped serious injuries after a bus overturned in Mueang Khon Kaen.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Saturday (October 28th) on the bypass road near the Non Rueang Intersection in Baan Kor sub-district. The first responders arrived at the scene to find the overturned passenger bus ‘Kanchanaburi – Nong Khai’ in the middle of the road.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
