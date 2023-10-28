Two Immigration Officers Injured While Trying to Arrest Wanted Indian Man in Phuket
Two Immigration officers were injured after they were attacked by a foreign man while searching for a different wanted Indian man at a villa in Thalang.
The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (October 26th), Phuket Immigration Officers and the Phuket Tourist Police went to a luxury villa near Bang Tao Beach with an arrest warrant from the Phuket Kwaeng Court for an Indian man over threats made to others.
At first, they did not find the wanted Indian man whom they believed was hiding inside the villa. Then, a 30-year-old Russian man emerged and was found to be overstaying after a routine check of his passport. He was taken to the Cherng Talay Police Station to be processed for deportation.
