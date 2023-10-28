Two Immigration Officers Injured While Trying to Arrest Wanted Indian Man in Phuket

TN October 28, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

Two Immigration officers were injured after they were attacked by a foreign man while searching for a different wanted Indian man at a villa in Thalang.

Eight suspects of Nigerian-led drug network arrested in Bangkok and surrounding provinces

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (October 26th), Phuket Immigration Officers and the Phuket Tourist Police went to a luxury villa near Bang Tao Beach with an arrest warrant from the Phuket Kwaeng Court for an Indian man over threats made to others.

At first, they did not find the wanted Indian man whom they believed was hiding inside the villa. Then, a 30-year-old Russian man emerged and was found to be overstaying after a routine check of his passport. He was taken to the Cherng Talay Police Station to be processed for deportation.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police BMW 5 car

Wanted New Zealander Arrested in Phuket After 15 Year Absence

TN October 27, 2023 0
Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Phuket Tourist Police Investigate Illegal Russian Tour Guide Allegations

TN October 26, 2023 0
Fire Walking Ritual at Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Fire Walking Ritual Held at Phuket Vegetarian Festival

TN October 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Operation Pillar of Defense conflict in Gaza in 2012.

‘Hamas ready to free all Thai hostages’

TN October 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Pheu Thai Party Announces New Leadership

TN October 28, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Two Immigration Officers Injured While Trying to Arrest Wanted Indian Man in Phuket

TN October 28, 2023 0
International Checkin Counters, Chiang Mai Airport, Thailand.

Residents near Chiang Mai airport have health concerns over 24-hour operation

TN October 28, 2023 0
Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et

Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine

TN October 28, 2023 0