Pheu Thai Party Announces New Leadership
BANGKOK (NNT) – The ruling Pheu Thai Party has ushered in a new era by appointing Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its new leader.
“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra
The newly elected head expressed immense gratitude towards all party members for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. This transition not only signifies the continuance of the party’s mission but also reinstates the faith and unity among its members once again.
The journey so far has been marked with numerous triumphs and adversities, making the Pheu Thai Party one of the most accomplished yet most targeted political entities. Growing up in the political arena has enriched her with a plethora of experiences.
