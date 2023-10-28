Pheu Thai Party Announces New Leadership

TN October 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference. Photo: Ing Paetongtarn @ingshin21 / Instagram.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The ruling Pheu Thai Party has ushered in a new era by appointing Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its new leader.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The newly elected head expressed immense gratitude towards all party members for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. This transition not only signifies the continuance of the party’s mission but also reinstates the faith and unity among its members once again.

The journey so far has been marked with numerous triumphs and adversities, making the Pheu Thai Party one of the most accomplished yet most targeted political entities. Growing up in the political arena has enriched her with a plethora of experiences.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Operation Pillar of Defense conflict in Gaza in 2012.

‘Hamas ready to free all Thai hostages’

TN October 28, 2023 0
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thai Government Mulls Over 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet Stipend

TN October 27, 2023 0
Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

TN October 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Operation Pillar of Defense conflict in Gaza in 2012.

‘Hamas ready to free all Thai hostages’

TN October 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Pheu Thai Party Announces New Leadership

TN October 28, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Two Immigration Officers Injured While Trying to Arrest Wanted Indian Man in Phuket

TN October 28, 2023 0
International Checkin Counters, Chiang Mai Airport, Thailand.

Residents near Chiang Mai airport have health concerns over 24-hour operation

TN October 28, 2023 0
Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et

Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine

TN October 28, 2023 0