Pheu Thai Party Announces New Leadership

BANGKOK (NNT) – The ruling Pheu Thai Party has ushered in a new era by appointing Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its new leader.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The newly elected head expressed immense gratitude towards all party members for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. This transition not only signifies the continuance of the party’s mission but also reinstates the faith and unity among its members once again.

The journey so far has been marked with numerous triumphs and adversities, making the Pheu Thai Party one of the most accomplished yet most targeted political entities. Growing up in the political arena has enriched her with a plethora of experiences.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts